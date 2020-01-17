Kejriwal leads AAP poll charge with roadshows

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The election campaign of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered momentum with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holding roadshows in five Assembly constituencies, here on Thursday.

Other senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, also intensified the AAP campaign for the February 8 vote.

They sought vote for continuance of the development process, started by the AAP government in the last five years.

While Kejriwal held roadshows in Matiala, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Tughlakabad and Kalkaji, Sisodia visitd Trilokpuri and Kondali constituencies. Delhi AAP chief Gopal Rai sought vote in Ghonda, Sanjay Singh in Moti Nagar.

Bhagwant Mann, member of Parliament, held public meetings in Sultanpur Majra and Rithala constituencies.

According to reports, the AAP leaders were received by large crowds.

–IANS

nks/pcj