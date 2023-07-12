Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met with the first batch of MCD school principals, who underwent training at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Kejriwal said that his objective is to elevate MCD schools from their current state of disjointed efforts to functioning as a unified family, working collectively to achieve this noble mission.

“Previously, the MCD system harboured a sense of disdain within itself. However, the enthusiasm radiating from the faces of these principals, who have returned from IIM, stands as our first victory.

“The benefits they (principals) derive from the training surpass those offered by any prominent private school. The government’s investment in their professional development demonstrates a commitment to creating an educational system that is the best in the country,” Kejriwal said.

“You all have to show your best now, otherwise the reputation of IIM will be tarnished. The impact of the work you do in your school will spread everywhere and people will talk about it,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that although only 50 principals went in the first batch, the discussion will be in all the schools that changes have started taking place in these schools.

“The decision to send principals to IIM and teachers to Finland was not taken lightly, and extensive discussions within the government emphasised the importance of exposure to world-class educational practices.

“Simply bringing professors to Delhi will not provide the same experiential learning that IIM offers. By attending IIM, principals had the opportunity to interact with teachers and students, fostering a deeper understanding of effective educational methodologies,” he said.

