Kejriwal meets Delhi L-G for first time since raids at Sisodia’s house

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena for the first time since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted raids at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in August.

This was the first weekly meeting — that takes place every Friday between the Chief Minister and the Lt. Governor, after the raids.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Kejriwal said that the meeting concluded in a “happy environment”, and both discussed several issues related to the capital city in the meeting.

“We have weekly meeting with Lt governor. But for last some weeks, the meeting was not held as I was out of town. Today, the meeting concluded in conducive environment and we both discussed several issues of the city,” said Kejriwal.

“I have made request to him that we together will work for the issues pertaining to the Municipal corporation,” the Chief Minister added.

The issues of ‘garbage mountains’, and fixing the sanitation system in the city were also discussed during the meeting, Kejriwal told the media.

Responding to the question of ongoing tussle over several issues with L-G after the raids at Sisodia’s house, the Delhi Chief Minister said: “Whatever happened was unfortunate. I hope the situation will improve now. Today, there was a very good atmosphere between the two of us.”

