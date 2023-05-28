INDIA

Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain, calls him ‘brave man’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in the hospital, describing him as a hero.

Kejriwal shared three different photos on Twitter, in which he is seen shaking hands with Jain, hugging him, and talking while sitting on a chair.

“Meeting the brave man, the hero,” Kejriwal tweeted while sharing pictures with Jain on social media.

Jain was recently granted interim bail for six months by the Supreme Court on health grounds and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 31, 2022, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. He was lodged in Tihar Jail since then. Initially, the Delhi High Court had denied him bail.

However, on last Thursday, Jain fell in the bathroom in Tihar Jail, leading to his admission to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Subsequently, Jain filed a bail plea before the apex court on medical grounds through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The apex court granted him interim bail till July 11.

