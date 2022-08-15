INDIA

‘Kejriwal Model’ can make India a world leader: Manish Sisodia

NewsWire
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday while reflecting upon the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on the occasion of the Independence Day stressed on the need for a credible and effective roadmap for the country to follow.

Sisodia said “Kejriwal Model” is the only proven blueprint that can make India a world leader.

“On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the vision of making India a developed nation and an aspirational society. This will be possible only when the central government will put politics aside and work collaboratively on the blueprint given by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said Sisodia during a press briefing here on Monday.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said the nation will be considered developed only when all children studying in schools will get high quality education and all Indians will get free and excellent health services.

“The country can be developed only by giving free world-class education to the children, better health services and job opportunities to youth. The nation will develop only by adopting the blueprint given by Kejriwal,” said Sisodia, adding, “we have done it for 5 years in Delhi and now it can be adopted by the whole country too”.

“This blueprint has the potential to put the country on the path to development in just 5 years,” he added.

