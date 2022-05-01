BJP Lok Sabha Member Parvesh Verma on Sunday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must visit RSS headquarters in Nagpur to learn nationalism.

Verma’s reaction came in wake of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh remark that the Kejriwal’s party intends to start 10,000 ‘shakas’ like RSS in Uttar Pradesh to educate people against BJP’s policy of divide and rule.

The Lok Sabha Member from West Delhi said that just by holding a tricolour one cannot become a nationalist. “I invite Kejriwal to visit the RSS office in Jhandewalan in the national capital and headquarters in Nagpur. He (Kejriwal) must also attend RSS’s first, second and third year course to learn about nationalism as one cannot become nationalist just by holding a tricolor. If Kejriwal follows RSS in true spirit, he will be a good human being,” Verma said.

Questioning the Kejriwal’s nationalism, Verma said: “Nationalism must be in our heart and mind. We know how nationalist he (Kejriwal) is. He raises questions on surgical strikes, opposes ‘The Kashmir Files’, what about riots that happened under his government in Delhi and Patiala, Punjab.”

Verma alleged that this fake nationalism of AAP and Kejriwal after their electoral performance in four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Hitting out on the AAP for the violence in Patiala, Verma further alleged that AAP had received funds from supporters of Khalistan and Canada during Punjab Assembly polls.

“Khalistan supporters did not consider Bhagwant Mann as chief minister of Punjab and took Punjab police for granted the way they were rioting. Revival of Khalistani forces will be a great danger to the country,” Verma said.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh government’s order to remove loudspeakers, Verma said that he will also write to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi requesting him to direct the three mayors of the city to remove illegal loudspeakers from mosques.

“Everyone has the right to follow his or her religion and I am not against it but while doing so they must not disturb others. Today I am writing to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi with a request to direct three mayors of the city to remove illegal loudspeakers from mosques or any other places. Loudspeaker’s sound must be confined within the premises. Loudspeakers must be removed from across the country,” Verma added.

