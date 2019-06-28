Kejriwal offers Delhi model to Punjab for cheap power rates

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed Punjab for its high electricity rates, saying his government could “assist” the border state for developing a model to provide power at cheaper rates.

He said the electricity rates in Punjab were very high.

“We will be v happy to assist Punjab govt, if they so desire, to develop a model on the lines of Delhi to provide cheap electricity,” Kejriwal tweeted.

He also retweeted a post that quoted senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Partap Singh Bajwa asking his own government in Punjab to learn from the Delhi government on how to provide electricity at cheap rates to consumers.

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission in May announced an average tariff hike of 2.14 per cent across categories for 2019-20.

–IANS

vg/kr