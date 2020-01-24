Kejriwal plays ‘terrorist vs son’ card to garner votes

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is now trying to make an emotional appeal to voters by saying they should press ‘Broom’ if they consider him their son. If they consider him a terrorist, they should press Lotus.

The Chief Minister changed the poll campaign tone after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Wednesday allegedly called him “terrorist”.

Addressing rally in Babarpur on Thursday, Kejriwal touched upon the “terrorist vs son” issue as he listed the works done by him in the last five years.

The Chief Minister held roadshows in four Assembly constituencies — Timarpur, Model Town, Ghonda and Rohtas Nagar — and addressed rallies in Babarpur, Wazirpur and Shalimar Bagh seats.

At Wazirpur, he said the BJP would scrap all the subsidies if elected. “While they will take away your subsidy, I will ensure it continues. Students too will get subsidised travel in DTC,” he said.

He also spoke about cleaning Delhi, Yamuna and improving the city transport. “We will clean Yamuna together. I will ensure that just like Ganga, you can take a dip in Yamuna.”

At Timarpur, he said they had worked hard with “sheer honesty” in the last five years. “We have worked to improve electricity, water, schools, hospitals, sewers and roads. We have been providing teerth yatra to the elders. We still need to do a lot in the next five years,” the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal said he hoped the AAP would win all 70 Assembly seats this time, three more than the 67 seats it won in 2015.

“I met a few people from the Congress just a while ago. I want to appeal to the BJP and the Congress supporters, please be with your party, but vote for the AAP this time. That’s because no other party in the last 70 years have improved schools, hospitals, water and electricity. If you vote for a different party, it will deteriorate the condition. I have not come to ask for votes for myself, but please vote for the AAP for the development and progress of Delhi and the nation,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on Fegruary 11.

