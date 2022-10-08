INDIA

Kejriwal promises 10 lakh jobs, 20k mohalla clinics in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised to create 10 lakh jobs and construct 20,000 mohalla clinics in Gujarat if voted to power.

Addressing a public gathering in Dahod town, the AAP founder promised to open 20,000 mohalla clinics in 18,000 villages of the states.

Attacking the ruling BJP government in Gujarat, Kejriwal said that the state’s annual budget is Rs 2,50,000 crore and yet, schools, health centers are in a very bad condition.

He alleged that the BJP leaders are siphoning off public money, but if AAP is voted to power, then each and every penny will be recovered and same will be used for building good schools, hospitals and roads.

Talking about the unemployment in Gujarat, the Delhi Chief Minister said that his government has provided jobs to 12 lakh people in the national capital, whereas the six-month-old AAP government in Punjab has provided jobs to 20,000 people.

“If voted to power in Gujarat, AAP will create 10 lakh new jobs,” Kejriwal claimed.

Playing ‘Hindu card’, Kejriwal promised to run a special train from Gujarat to Ayodhya so that anyone wishing to visit Ram temple can travel at expense incurred by the government.

For farmers, he promised to procure five crops wheat, rice, chana, cotton and groundnut at MSP.

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are on two-day Gujarat visit, till Saturday afternoon.

Kejriwal has tactfully avoided commenting on his cabinet minister’s oath allegdely denouncing Hindu gods at a religious event.

Before his arrival in Vadodara for Tiranga yatra, tension prevailed between AAP and BJP supporters, heated arguments took place between two groups and with great efforts, police were able to disperse supporters of both parties.

20221008-164005

