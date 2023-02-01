INDIA

Kejriwal propagating false information on Budget: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of propagating “false information” on allocation for the national capital in the Union Budget.

Tiwari dubbed the AAP government a ‘lying machine’, and said that Kejriwal’s tweet that the Central government has given only Rs 358 crore in the budget is “false and misleading”.

“The truth is that there is a direct provision of Rs 1,168 crores for Delhi in the Union Budget presented today, while Rs 2,285 crores have also been given to the Delhi Metro. Since 2015, the Central government has given Rs 22,800 crores for the development of Delhi and Rs 26,000 crores for the metro,” the former state BJP chief said.

He further said that the Kejriwal government “actually needs money from the Centre for the advertisement of AAP, and not for development schemes”.

