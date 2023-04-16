INDIA

Kejriwal questioning: CM Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh protest in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other party workers are staging a protest near NIA headquarters as they were stopped from marching towards the CBI’s headquarters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are protesting to show their solidarity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is currently being grilled by a team of senior CBI officials in connection with the Delhi excise scam case.

Suspectig that AAP workers may create ruckus during the questioning of Kejriwal, the Delhi Police had imposed section 144 outside the CBI’s headquarters.

The AAP workers took to street all over the capital. They had called workers from other state too. According to information, AAP workers from Punjab and other state are staging protest.

Rapid Action Forces have been deployed at Rajghat, ITO, CBI Headquarters and in Lutyens zone.

Over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed outside the CBI headquarters here at Lodhi Road.

According to officials, security measures have been heightened outside the AAP office located near Rouse Avenue Court.

20230416-133803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dry weather, mainly clear sky expected in J&K today

    Separated elephant calf nursed by residential school kids, villagers in K’taka

    6 killed, 15 injured as truck collides with bus in UP...

    Gurugram roof collapse: Police commissioner assures residents of extensive probe