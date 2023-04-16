Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other party workers are staging a protest near NIA headquarters as they were stopped from marching towards the CBI’s headquarters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are protesting to show their solidarity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is currently being grilled by a team of senior CBI officials in connection with the Delhi excise scam case.

Suspectig that AAP workers may create ruckus during the questioning of Kejriwal, the Delhi Police had imposed section 144 outside the CBI’s headquarters.

The AAP workers took to street all over the capital. They had called workers from other state too. According to information, AAP workers from Punjab and other state are staging protest.

Rapid Action Forces have been deployed at Rajghat, ITO, CBI Headquarters and in Lutyens zone.

Over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed outside the CBI headquarters here at Lodhi Road.

According to officials, security measures have been heightened outside the AAP office located near Rouse Avenue Court.

