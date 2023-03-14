Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s patriotism, arguing that “he wouldn’t have sent the person who brought revolution in Delhi’s education system to jail if he would have been a real patriot”.

Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on a day-long tour in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Tuesday, which was also his maiden visit to the poll-bound state.

“The day PM Modi sent Delhi’s former Education Minister Manish Sisodia into jail, I realised, the country needs an educated Prime Minister. If he (Modi) could have understood the meaning of education, he would not have sent Manish Sisodia to jail… If PM Modi was a real patriot, he would not send the person who brought revolution in Delhi’s education system to jail,” Kejriwal said while addressing public gathering in Bhopal.

Hitting out at the BJP, the AAP leader said that in the last 20 years of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, “people have seen one after another scam – Vyapam, e-tendering, paper leaks. This what the BJP has done in Madhya Pradesh during its 20 years of rule.”

“Not even a single BJP MLA has been sent to jail despite so much corruption taking place in the state during the last 20 years,” Kejriwal asserted, adding that the people of the state are “fed up with so-called ‘mama’ (Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and now they also want a change here like in Delhi and Punjab”.

“People of Delhi supported us, and we did a lot of work. People of Punjab have also shown trust in AAP, and we are working with full commitment, things will change there in next five years. I would urge people of Madhya Pradesh to give one chance to AAP, and we will bring big changes here too,” he added.

