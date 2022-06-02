INDIA

Kejriwal says Manish Sisodia will be arrested next

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the sources who had informed him of Health Minister Satyendar Jains arrest a few months ago, have told him that the Central government will also arrest Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the coming days.  

“I had already announced a few months ago that the Central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He alleged that Centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against Sisodia.

“Sisodia has given a bright future to lakhs of children in the state… By putting people like Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia behind bars in false cases, they want to stop the good work that they are doing in the fields of health and education.”

Kejriwal said that instead of putting AAP leaders one by one in jail, “please put us all in jail at once”.

“Don’t know the politics behind sending Jain, Sisodia in jail. It will only harm the country.”

20220602-115006

