Kejriwal seeks Delhiites’ support in AAP’s ‘Maha Rally’ against ordinance on service matters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the residents of the national capital to turn up in large numbers at the ‘Maha Rally’ that will be organised by the AAP on Sunday to protest the Central government’s ordinance on service matters.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned to hold the ‘Maha Rally’ at Ramlila Maidan here.

Seeking the withdrawal of the ordinance, the AAP has stated that the Central government should reconsider its stance and prioritise the welfare of the people of Delhi.

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Tomorrow, the people of Delhi will come together at Ramleela Maidan to protest against the dictatorial ordinance of the Central Government, which is depriving the people of Delhi of their rights. Join this rally to save the Constitution and democracy.”

The AAP has vowed to utilise all its might and voice strong opposition against the ordinance during the Maha-Rally.

The AAP has claimed that more than one lakh people will attend the Maha-Rally at Ramlila Maidan.

“People of Delhi have undeniably declared that they have entrusted Arvind Kejriwal with the responsibility of running Delhi’s government. However, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has not been able to tolerate this,” said AAP leader Gopal Rai.

He further stated that the AAP has decided to fight this battle until the end, even in the scorching heat.

20230610-220403

