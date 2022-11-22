INDIA

Kejriwal should apologise to nation for defending Satyendar Jain: BJP

NewsWire
0
1

The BJP on Tuesday demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should apologise to the nation for defending jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain over the massage video in Tihar.

BJP national spokesperson Guarav Bhatia demanded that Satyendar Jain be sacked as a Delhi minister.

“If Kejriwal is too weak to dismiss Satyendar Jain, then he should resign,” Gaurav Bhatia added.

“The man seen giving Satyendar Jain a massage is an accused in a heinous crime under the POCSO Act. Kejriwal should respond within an hour on allegations linked to jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s massage video,” Bhatia said.

On Saturday, the BJP attacked the AAP after the purported video of the minister emerged in which he is seen getting a massage and engaging in a discussion with about three to four men inside a cell of Tihar Jail.

Satyendar Jain is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case.

20221122-131003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women carry body on cot in MP’s Rewa, hospital says no...

    Kerala sees 4,505 new Covid cases, positivity rate below 7%

    Cannot look too far ahead after string of losses, concedes CSK...

    November breaks record for ‘heavy’, ‘very heavy’ rainfall