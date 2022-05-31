Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar on Tuesday said Delhi Health Satyendar Jain arrested in connection with a money laundering case should be sacked from the cabinet by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kumar said even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain, Kejriwal tried to protect and defend him.

“Jain’s involvement in ‘hawala’ transactions, converting black money into white for Kejriwal, besides acting as fund collector for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are now open secret.”

He alleged that instead of sacking a corrupt minister like Jain, Kejriwal was trying to defend him, and the one who defends the corrupt, is guilty of corruption too.

He said Jain’s arrest by the ED was “better late than never”, adding that “truth can never be suppressed, as it will always come out”.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office, Kumar said: “Even before he became a minister in the Delhi Cabinet, Satyendar Jain had dealt in hawala transactions for shell companies, and bought farm lands in Delhi at over Rs 27 crore but Kejriwal still made him a Minister to use him as a fund collector. “

Kumar further said that 80 per cent of Delhi Ministers have been caught in one case or another, and have been in jail, while criminal and other cases have been filed against 38 AAP MLAs.

20220531-200604