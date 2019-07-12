Kejriwal, Sisodia granted bail in defamation case

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) A Special Court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Gupta had filed the case alleging Kejriwal of tweeting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to get him killed after he was slapped during a roadshow.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10,000 each. The court posted the matter for further hearing on July 25.

The court also granted bail to Kejriwal, Sisodia and another AAP leader Sushil Gupta in another defamation suit filed by the BJP leader Rajiv Babbar. Babbar had filed the case after the AAP leaders accused the BJP of deleting the names of 30 lakh people from the electoral rolls.

