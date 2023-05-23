INDIA

Kejriwal slams Delhi Police for ‘misbehaving’ with Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the Delhi Police for “misbehaving” with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue Court here.

“Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish ji like this? Has the police been asked from above to do this?” Kejriwal asked on Twitter while retweeting a video posted by AAP Minister Atishi

In her tweet, Atishi had said: “Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.”

In response, Delhi Police rubbished the allegations and claimed it was “propaganda”.

“The allegations of police misbehaviour towards Mr. Manish Sisodia during his appearance at the Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda. The police’s response, as seen in the video, was necessary for security reasons. Making statements to the media while in judicial custody is prohibited by law,” the Delhi Police tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue Court had extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 1 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The jail authorities were also directed to consider his request to provide him chair and table for study purposes.

