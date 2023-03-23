After the Delhi Police registered FIRs and made some arrests in connection with posters — seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — were found pasted on walls in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday criticised him, and questioned “why was he so scared”.

Addressing a public meeting at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal said: “Why is the prime minister so scared? I saw that posters were put up against me and I don’t have any problem with that. There won’t be any FIR or arrest.

“There was just a poster of ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ which was not a big deal. Why is the PM so insecure that he is putting everyone in jail?” the AAP convenor said while addressing a gathering.

Emphasising that “today (Thursday) is the martyrdom day of three great personalities — Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru”, Kejriwal said India’s freedom fighters had pasted a lot of posters against the British.

“Even a hundred years ago, the British did not arrest anyone for that. Bhagat Singh would not ever thought that such a Prime Minister would come one day who would file 138 FIRs against those who pasted the posters,” Kejriwal said.

“The Prime Minister of a powerful country is fighting with those who pasted posters… why is the Prime Minister so scared?” the Delhi Chief Minister questioned.

“Some people are taking the country towards dictatorship. Together we have to save the country’s Constitution and democracy, we have to save the country,” he said, adding: “I have no objection to these people who have put up posters against me in Delhi. In a democracy, the people have every right to express their views in favour of or against their leader. Those who put up posters against me should not be arrested.”

