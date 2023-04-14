INDIA

Kejriwal summoned by CBI for questioning in excise case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join the investigation in the alleged excise policy scam case on Sunday.

Sources said that Kejriwal’s testimony will be recorded by a team of top officials.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was earlier arrested by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter, and is, presently, in jail.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the matter and they are about to file a supplementary charge sheet.

