With just three days left for the bypolls to five municipal wards of Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) scheduled on February 28, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit the campaign trail on Wednesday to seek support for AAP candidates.

Kejriwal on Wednesday participated in a roadshow in Shalimar Bhagh (under North MCD). During the roadshow, he slammed the BJP, which runs the MCD, for the financial crunch faced by the civic authorities in the past 15 years and asked people to vote for the AAP candidates in the bypolls.

“We have elections on Sunday, and you all must go and vote for AAP. We have worked to improve Delhi in the last six years in several sectors like in schools, hospitals, availability of electricity and water etc. But the BJP has put the MCD in shambles. It is your responsibility to make AAP victorious in the coming bypolls in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

In fact, the AAP had strategically started its preparations for the municipal bypolls from the beginning of 2021 by organising ‘mohalla’ meetings across the municipal wards in the city. Within a period of two weeks, the party had organised around 2,500 meetings in all the municipal wards in Delhi even before the dates for the bypolls were announced.

Out of these five poll-bound municipal wards, four have been vacant since last year after the councillors had been elected to the Delhi Assembly. AAP had won in all the four municipal wards — Rohini C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar. The Shalimar Bagh ward has been vacant since the death of Renu Jaju, who had won the seat on a BJP ticket.

The five AAP candidates for the bypolls are — Bunty Gautam from Kalyanpuri, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri (both under East Delhi Municipal Corporation), Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar, Ram Chandra from Rohini C and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh (under North MCD).

The results of the MCD bypolls are scheduled to be announced on March 3.

