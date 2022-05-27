AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has mocked Gujarat BJP chief’s statement in which the latter had warned people not to get carried away by free services offered to them by political parties. The BJP chief had made the statement in Surat on Thursday.

While inaugurating the South Gujarat Medical Education and Research Institute in Surat, the BJP chief had cautioned the people about getting influenced by free of cost services. He said, “Freebies are not good for the economy and can ruin the state.”

Reacting to this statement, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Patil Sir, your ministers are getting electricity free of cost, that is ok. If I give free electricity to citizens you have a problem.”

He further tweeted, “Gujarat government is very corrupt, if you can eradicate corruption, as the AAP government did in Punjab and Delhi, the government will save huge amount of money, which can be used to give free electricity to citizens.”

The AAP, which has been gaining foothold in Gujarat, has constantly been on the BJP target. Kejriwal’s party won 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation elections. Patil had then called AAP success a black spot.

Recently AAP and Bharatiya Tribal Party have decided to contest the assembly elections together. Though AAP does not have a strong network, BJP is not taking it lightly and has decided to tarnish its image before it becomes a real challenge for the ruling party, said sources.

Source also said the counter attack on each other is a win-win situation for both, as it keeps both parties in news, and Congress is nowhere in the state election campaign, and will be out of people’s mind, if this continues for long.

