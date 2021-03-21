The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ against the Centre’s three farm laws in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday.

According to party sources, Kejriwal is likely to attack the ruling Congress and the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for forcing the farmers to sit in protest for nearly four months.

“The BJP-led Centre, Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badals of SAD are all responsible for bringing the three black agricultural laws. The AAP have stood with the farmers who have been fighting for their rights against the three black farm laws at Delhi’s borders,” AAP said in a statement issued hours before Kejriwal will address the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

It would be the second Kisan Mahapanchayat that Kejriwal will address since the protest began in November last year. He addressed the first Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on February 28 and would be addressing another gathering in Haryana’s Jind district on April 4. Hundreds of farmers mainly from these three states — Uttar Pradesh (Western part), Haryana and Punjab have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws and demanding roll back calling it as ‘anti-farmers’ laws.

“Captain Amarindar Singh does not want to settle the farmers’ issue. Similarly, the SAD was involved in the process of framing the Bill from the beginning. Arvind Kejriwal’s Mahapanchayat will give a voice to the issue across the country,” AAP said.

The party in its statement further noted that there has been a strong agitation across the country against three agricultural laws implemented by the Central Government. “Farmers have been sitting at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders for several months, while fighting for their rights. The farmers spent several nights in the bitter cold of Delhi, and hundreds of innocent farmers have even sacrificed their lives,” the statement said..

The AAP accused the Centre for bringing three agriculture laws in Parliament without consulting the farmers and passed them in an unconstitutional manner.

“AAP has been continuously fighting for the rights of the farmers, from Parliament to the streets. Every single party worker has been engaged in the service of the farmers sitting at the border since their peaceful movement began,” AAP claimed in its statement.

