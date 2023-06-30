Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will burn copies of the Centre’s ordinance at the party office in central Delhi on July 3, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said copies of the ordinance will be burned across the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.

“On July 3, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers and all the MLAs will burn copies of the black ordinance at the ITO party office,” Bhardwaj, who is also a minister in the Delhi government stated.

He said that on July 5, the copies of the ordinance will be burned across all 70 Assembly constituencies. Between July 6 and 13, the copies of the ordinance will be set on fire at every corner of Delhi, he said.

The AAP leader also said that seven vice presidents — Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh, Jitender Tomar, Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta, and Kuldeep Kumar — who were also present in the press conference will ensure that they are burned in every area of Delhi.

Launching an attack on the BJP-led central government, Bhardwaj accused the government of trying to take illegal control of Delhi through the black ordinance. The party had on June 11 organised a massive public meeting against the ordinance.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The AAP has also sought support from the opposition parties to not support the ordinance if it is brought in the Rajya Sabha as Bill.

Kejriwal had met several opposition leaders seeking support against the Centre’s ordinance.

