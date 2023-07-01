INDIA

Kejriwal to kick-start AAP’s poll campaign from Jyotiraditya Scindia’s bastion Gwalior today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will kick-start the party’s poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh from Gwalior, the bastion of the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will participate in a roadshow in Gwalior and later the duo will address the party workers.

The AAP, which entered Madhya Pradesh after winning Singrauli Mayoral elections in 2022, has recently announced to contest the elections in all 230 assembly seats in the state.

Singrauli Mayor Rani Agarwal, who was also AAP’s head for Madhya Pradesh, said more than one lakh party workers across the state will be participating in the rally.

Talking to IANS, Rani Agarwal said: “An extensive poll campaign will kick-start from today. People in Madhya Pradesh are fed up with BJP and Congress and they have decided to support the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Besides, Mayoral post of Singrauli, the AAP had won a total 17 seats of corporators across the state.

The BJP had lost Gwalior and Morena Mayoral posts – the bastions of the two BJP leader and the Union Ministers – Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar respectively. In 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had won 26 out of total 34 seats in Gwalior-Chambal division, however, in bypolls held later in 2021, BJP had bagged maximum seats.

At present, the BJP and Congress has 17-17 MLAs from this region.

