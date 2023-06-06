INDIA

Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh on ordinance issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Lucknow on Wednesday to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and seek his support against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

SP sources confirmed the development but said that the time for the meeting was yet to be fixed.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by AAP MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh.

The three are also expected to address a joint press conference after the meeting.

Kejriwal has so far met his counterparts from various non-BJP led states and leaders of Opposition parties to drum up support against the Centre’s ordinance which has taken services out of the Delhi government’s purview and handed it over to the L-G.

The move came days after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Delhi government.

The ordinance will now be placed in Parliament where it is bound to be cleared, given the NDA majority in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Leaders who have extended support to the AAP include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackery, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

