INDIALIFESTYLE

Kejriwal to take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jaipur on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will be in Jaipur on Monday to address a public meeting at Ajmeri Gate following which they will take out the ‘Tiranga Yatra’.

AAP’s Rajasthan in-charge Vinay Mishra said that from Monday, the party is going to start the election preparations in Rajasthan.

Kejriwal and Mann will start the election preparations through ‘Tiranga Yatra’.

The ‘Tiranga Yatra’ will reach Ajmeri Gate via Sanganeri Gate.

Mishra said that “the party has enrolled 4.50 lakh new members in just 15 days”.

“Keeping in view the response of the people, we have organised the Tiranga Yatra programme. AAP will actively contest the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan,” he said.

Mishra also claimed that the Congress and the BJP were in collusion.

“Wherever they see a threat from the Aam Aadmi Party, both become one. The same game of collusion is going on in Rajasthan as well. When we wanted to ‘gherao’ the BJP state headquarters, the Congress government here stopped us through the police. The people have understood that this game of their collusion is not going to last long,” he said.

Currently, there is no executive body of the AAP in Rajasthan.

There is a possibility that after the public meeting on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal may announce the party’s Rajasthan unit president.

Besides, appointments could also be announced for other important posts of the state executive, said sources.

20230312-205402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPS officer faces CBI heat in UP trader murder case

    As layoffs continue in IT sector, message of hope from experts

    Lightning strikes claim 2,000 lives annually in India: Experts

    Kerala solar scam accused Saritha Nair arrested