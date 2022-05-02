INDIA

Kejriwal to visit Kerala to participate in Twenty20 Political Party event

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Kerala on May 15 to participate in the annual function of the Twenty20 political Party.

The Twenty20 Political Party is an organisation of non-traditional political parties which was started as a CSR organisation. The organisation had invited the Delhi CM to attend their annual function as their chief guest.

It was a political start-up which made its first mark by winning the Kizhakkambalam gram panchayat in Kerala. Currently, Twenty20 is in power in four neighbouring panchayats, and has been ruling the local bodies with a clear majority.

“I am grateful to Arvind Kejriwal for graciously accepting our invitation. Like the AAP, Twenty20 believes in grassroots level strengthening of Indian political systems. AAP has shown parties like us a way to thrive and garner electoral success”, said Twenty20 Founder Sabu Jacob.

He said that AAP’s models of governance in both Delhi and Punjab have gained praise internationally and presented lessons worth adopting to Indian politicians.

