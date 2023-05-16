AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon visit Lucknow to meet and greet the party candidates who won the in the recent Uttar Pradesh civic polls.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Lucknow by the end of this month. He will meet all winning candidates of the party and guide them how to carry out work in their constituencies,” AAP’s chief spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said.

After the civic polls, AAP will now focus on Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“As Uttar Pradesh sends the largest number of 80 MPs to Parliament, AAP’s planning for the state will be for the general election,” said aparty leader.

Throughout the campaigning for civic polls, AAP candidates had focused on the Delhi model of governance of the party.

“The party is also planning Arvind Kejriwal’s UP tour. But the schedule is yet to be formalised,” said an AAP leader.

The party’s most resounding victory was in the Samajwadi Party’s stronghold, Rampur district.

Party candidate Sana Khanam was elected chairperson of the Rampur Nagar Palika Parishad.

Khanam bagged 43,121 votes (44.19 per cent of the total votes polled) to win this seat reserved for women.

Rafat Jahan of AAP was elected chairperson of the Kemri nagar panchayat, Rampur.

She secured 7,449 votes (52.84 per cent of total votes polled).

According to the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission, AAP won three nagar palika chairman seats, six nagar panchayat chairman seats and several wards in municipal corporations.

Over half of AAP’s winning candidates belong to the minority community.

