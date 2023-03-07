INDIA

Kejriwal urges peole to perform Puja after Holi celebration for country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the citizens to perform Puja for the country after celebrating Holi.

“I will meditate and pray for the country tomorrow. If you also think what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing is wrong and you, too, are worried about the country, then I urge you, after celebrating Holi, please take out time to pray for the country”, said CM Kejriwal while addressing a press briefing.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister over the arrest of two former ministers — Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain — Kejriwal said, “A country where the Prime Minister jails people who provide good education and good health and facilities to people and supports those who rob the country, it is worrying”.

Emphasising that he is not worried for Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain as they are ‘brave’, Kejriwal said that Sisodia gave a model of education to the country and Jain gave the model of primary healthcare which brought epic-change in both education and health sectors.

“They are very brave. They can die for the country. No one can break their resolve. I am worried about the state of the country”, he added.

“Prime Minister Modi has thrown patriots like Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain in jail on false charges on the one hand and embraced a person because of whom the country has suffered immense economic losses,” Kejriwal said.

