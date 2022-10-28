INDIA

Kejriwal urges PM to introduce currency notes with images of Laxmi-Ganesh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to introduce currency notes with pictures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi along with that of Mahatma Gandhi.

“One Hundred and thirty crore people of the country wish that there should be a picture of Gandhi ji on one side and Shri Ganesh ji and Lakshmi ji on the other side of Indian currency”, he said in the letter.

The letter further says that the country’s economy is passing through a very bad phase. “Even after 75 years of independence, India is counted among the developing and poor countries. There are so many poor people in our country even today. Why ?”, CM Kejriwal asked.

“On one hand we all countrymen need to work hard and on the other hand we also need the blessings of God so that our efforts are fruitful. Right policy, hard work and God’s blessings will only make the country progress through their confluence”, read the letter.

“I publicly demanded this in a press conference yesterday,” Kejriwal said in the letter. Since then, there has been tremendous support from the general public on this issue, there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people about it. Everyone wants this to be implemented immediately, it added.

