Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the capital city was facing a flood-like situation as the water level in the Yamuna River crossed 207.71 metres, which was well above the danger level.

He said that the water was coming from the Hathni Kund barrage and, therefore, he wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a reduction in the water speed to control the situation.

“I received a call from (Jal Shakti Minister) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stating that there is no reservoir, so that cannot be done. However, he informed me that the situation was improving in Himachal Pradesh, so the water level would decrease. But it will take 24 hours for the water released yesterday to reach Delhi. I appeal to all residents in low-lying areas to vacate as the water level is continuously rising,” said Kejriwal.

Noting that the sudden increase in water level in the Yamuna would cause trouble for residents and their belongings, therefore, he urged them in advance to move to safer places.

Kejriwal stated that the already affected areas included Boat Club, Monastery Market, Old Railway Bridge, Yamuna Bazaar, Gadi Mandu, Vishwakarma Colony, and the stretch between Majnu Ka Teela and Wazirabad.

He advised people residing in low-lying areas such as New Usmanpur, Badarpur Khadar, DND Pushta, and the jhuggis near Millennium Depot to also move to safer places.

“Those who are coming to see the flooded areas should refrain from doing so. Taking selfies and gathering in mobs can lead to trouble if the water level suddenly rises,” warned Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further stated that they had made evacuation measures available and set up an adequate number of relief camps. He mentioned that he had spoken to the District Magistrates and suggested using schools in their respective areas as relief camps if necessary.

“The danger is currently in the low-lying areas. We have around 2,500 relief camps. I appeal to the people to please leave the low-lying areas,” Kejriwal urged.

During the conference, Delhi Minister Atishi mentioned that they were using 50 boats in the evacuation process and had also written to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist them in the rescue operations.

