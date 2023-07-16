INDIA

Kejriwal visits Mori Gate relief camp, says affected people will be compensated

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Mori Gate relief camp to inspect the facilities being provided to flood affected people.

The Delhi Government has set up relief camp at local schools to help affected families.

Kejriwal said that his government has made available almost all the facilities like electricity, water, food, and toilets.

He said that the government will also soon announce the compensation for the affected families.

“We have set up relief camps in schools for people affected by floods. I personally visited a relief camp set up in a school near Mori Gate to assess the arrangements.

“Along with providing accommodation for the affected people, arrangements have also been made for food, water, and toilets at the relief camp,” Kejriwal said.

He said that for those who have lost important documents like Aadhar cards and children who have lost their books for them special camps will be organised to provide them with necessary assistance.

“Books and clothes will also be arranged for the children. The government will soon announce measures to provide aid to those who have suffered the most due to the floods. We are doing everything possible to reach out and assist those affected by the floods,” he said.

2023071640117

