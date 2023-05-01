In its third supplementary chargesheet filed in the Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has mentioned that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the entry of YSR Congress MP Magunta Sriniavasulu Reddy into the Delhi liquor business.

Srinivas Reddy’s son Raghav Magunta was later arrested in the matter.

“K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, held meetings with Vijay Nair prior and post the policy was drafted and came in effect. Similarly, Magunta Sriniavasulu Reddy also held a meeting with the CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal wherein Kejriwal welcomed his entry into the Delhi liquor business,” the ED has mentioned.

The ED has alleged that though the manufacturers were seemingly supposed to take this crucial decision on their own as per their choice, but investigation revealed that Pernod Ricard, one of the biggest manufacturers in the country and also a subject in the ongoing investigation, was in fact directed by and conspired with Vijay Nair to give their wholesale distribution business to the accused Indo Spirits (L1 wholesaler), which was a part of the Super Cartel covered in the prosecution complaint.

Further, there is evidence of the manufacturers paying kickbacks through their wholesalers in this policy in exchange for benefits of private retail introduction.

Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of the AAP, received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 cr from a group; for convenience it can be called the South Group (as termed in the statements of various persons recorded during the investigation), whose prominent members are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K Kavitha. The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Abhishek Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of a Rs 100 cr kickback in connivance and conspiracy with Vijay Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230501-183201