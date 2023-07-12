INDIA

Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah about rising Yamuna water level

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging the Centre to intervene as the water level of the Yamuna reached 207.55 meters, breaking a previous record set in 1978.

In his letter, Kejriwal said that the capital was going to host G20 Summit in the coming days, and the news of flood in the national capitalwould bring a bad name to the entire nation.

Kejriwal wrote the water level has been consistently rising due to the water released from the Hathnikund Barrage located in Haryana.

“I humbly request you, if possible, to release the water from the Hathnikund Barrage at a limited pace so that the water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi does not increase further,” his letter read.

Kejriwal said that the Central Water Commission has predicted that the water level can cross 207.72 meter mark on Wednesday night which was a matter of great concern.

“The water level in Yamuna river has already reached to 207.55 meters which broke the records of 45 years. At 1 p.m. this afternoon, the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi reached 207.55 meters. This level is much higher than the danger mark (205.33 meters).

“Prior to this, the Yamuna river had mostly reached a level of 197.49 meters in 1978, which was a significant flood situation in Delhi. With the water level at 207.55 meters, the Yamuna river can potentially experience floods at any time,” Kejriwal added in his letter.

2023071238028

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Debate boils over SDM Jyoti Maurya after love story goes awry

    Odisha train tragedy: 100 bodies brought to AIIMS, CM Patnaik announces...

    Cong demands probe into CPI(M)’s alleged plot to eliminate K.Sudhakaran

    KCR directs ministers, officials to stay alert amid heavy rains