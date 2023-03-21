Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over “stopping” of the national capital’s Budget.

“For the first time in the history of 75 years of the country, the budget of any state has been stopped. Why are you angry with us Delhiites? Please don’t stop the Delhi Budget. The people of Delhi are praying to you with folded hands to approve the budget,” he said in his letter.

On Monday, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot had said that “for the first time in India’s history, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (mha) has stopped the Delhi government from presenting its annual Budget for 2023-24 on its scheduled date on March 21”.

He claimed that the Budget was sent for MHA’s approval as per regular practice well in advance on March 10.

Gahlot also said the government responded to MHA’s concerns and submitted the file back to the Delhi L-G, after Kejriwal’s approval.

The role of the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary of Delhi in delaying Delhi’s budget ought to be investigated, he stressed.

“Nearly Rs 22,000 crore have been allocated for capital expenditure next year, whereas the allocation for advertisements is only Rs 550 crore, which is similar to that of last year. The concerns raised by MHA are irrelevant and seemingly done only to scuttle the budget for next year of Delhi government,” Gahlot had said.

