INDIA

Kejriwal’s excise policy spelt doom for Delhi, Punjab: BJP

NewsWire
0
1

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arivnd Kejriwal should be taken into custody for being the ‘mastermind’ behind the excise policy ‘scam’.

Chugh said that since the excise policy imposed in Punjab is similar to the now-scrapped liquor policy of Delhi, the CBI must expand the scope of its investigation and pinpoint Kejriwal for engineering the entire scam.

Chugh said that even in Punjab, the excise policy has been orchestrated by Kejriwal.

“The CBI should capture the kingpin of this entire scam instead of focusing on pawns,” said Chugh, with an indirect reference to the arrest of Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case.

Chugh added that the AAP government in Punjab led by Bhagwant Mann is dancing to the tune of Kejriwal in order to extend benefits to liquor barons who had sponsored AAP’s election campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

20230302-230802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    From Jimmy Fallon to HK cricketers, why’s the world jiving to...

    Sensational Delhi murder accused nabbed after shootout

    Infiltration bid on J&K LoC foiled, one terrorist killed

    CM’s kin arrested in Andhra limestone quarry explosion case