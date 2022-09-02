INDIA

Kejriwal’s five promises to farmers in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday made five “key promises” to farmers in Gujarat while addressing a rally at Dwarka town in the state’s Saurashtra region.

He said if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power, his government will procure wheat, rice, cotton, groundnut etc. at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The other promises include waiving farm loans, re-conducting the survey of agricultural land earlier conducted by the BJP government which will be scrapped and re-survey will be hold.

The AAP leader has promised to give power supply during day time for 12 continuous hours apart from giving assistance — if crop fails — Rs 20,000 per acre.

“Narmada projects field canals will be completed in entire Narmada command area,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister has reiterated to give stipend to unemployed youth and will create 10 lakh government jobs in one year. The AAP leader has appealed to give his party one chance in Gujarat.

