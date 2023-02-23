Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav K.P on Thursday joined the probe of Directorate Enforcement (ED) in the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Bibhav reached the ED office and went straight inside without commenting on the matter.

Now, a team of ED’s elite officials are questioning him.

On February 11, the ED arrested YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy’s son Raghav Magunta in the matter.

Before Magunta, the ED had arrested Punjab based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi, an aide of AAP’s social media incharge Vijay Nair.

The ED has filed two prosecution complaints, a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet in the matter as of now. They are all set to file the third chargesheet (second supplementary) in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also sent summons to Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to join the probe on February 26.

