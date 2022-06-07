The BJP said on Tuesday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals pretence of honesty has been completely exposed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises belonging to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and his associates, including relatives, said on Tuesday that it has seized cash to the tune of Rs 2.85 crore along with 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg.

BJP Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir said, “Today Delhi Government and Kejriwal’s pretence of honesty has been completely exposed. For a long time, the Delhi Chief Minister had been shielding the corruption of his associates because he was the ultimate beneficiary of the same. But now everything is out in the open.

“Arvind Kejriwal must answer all those people who stood by him since the ‘Anna’ movement thinking that his fight was against corruption. In reality, his fight was to gain power, by hook or by crook.”

Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked whether the recoveries made by the ED from the premises of Jain and others proof of the AAP’s ‘imaandari’ (honesty).

Poonawalla asked Kejriwal that despite heaps of evidence, why attempts were being made to deviate, deflect and divert the issue of corruption charges against Jain.

