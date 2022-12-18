INDIA

Kejriwal’s silence on Pakistan remarks ‘politically motivated’: BJP

Delhi BJP’s Working President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday termed the Aam Aadmi Party a “sham party” whose national convenor Arvind Kejriwal talks about nationalism but “in reality, only does politics of opportunism”.

“Arvind Kejriwal boasts about nationalism but his silence on Pakistan’s indecent and derogatory remarks against India in the United Nations meeting is politically motivated.

“When Kejriwal, who talks big about nationalism, keeps silent on Pakistan’s indecent remarks towards India on the international stage in his party’s national convention, then it becomes clear how hollow his nationalism is,” Sachdeva said.

He said that in the AAP national convention on Sunday, Kejriwal has portrayed his party’s national party status as an exclusive achievement but claimed that among political parties formed after Independence, his BJP the only one which become a national party on the day of its formation.

Apart from this, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party got the status of a national party within a few years of their establishment, while the AAP took 10 years for it, Sachdeva added.

