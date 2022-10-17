Actress Keke Palmer flaunted her vocal prowess by singing a snippet of “Joyful, Joyful” on the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

“I’m your girl,” Palmer said for ‘Sister Act 3’. “I’m ready.”

‘Sister Act’ star Whoopi Goldberg recently revealed her dream cast for a potential third installment of the nun comedy, reports Variety.

“I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” Goldberg said during an appearance on Comedy Central’s “Hell of a Week With Charlamagne tha God.” Nicki Minaj is also on her wish list.

“When I went on ‘The View’, Whoopi and I talked about it,” Palmer said.

“I’m definitely here, you know what I’m saying?”

She added: “Call me, Whoopi!”

Palmer also opened about her work in Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut “Being Mortal.”

In April, Searchlight Pictures suspended production with about a month of shooting left to go after a complaint about co-star Bill Murray’s inappropriate behaviour was filed.

Palmer said that she doesn’t know if the film will ever be completed.

“If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz,” she said.

“Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It’s an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it.”

Palmer didn’t address the Murray controversy but alluded to the possibility of cameras rolling again without him in the picture: “(Ansari) would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold.”

20221017-122005