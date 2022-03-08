Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of ‘I will always love you’ at the ACM awards moves all to tears

The 57 th Academy of Country Music (ACM) were held in Las Vegas recently. The ceremony was hosted by legend Dolly Parton and co-hosted by Jimmy Allen and Gaby Barrett.

The entire night was a star studded event celebrating the best of country music talent in America. Through the entire event there were plenty of teasers about the special tribute to Dolly Parton.

Finally towards the end of the awards, American Idol winner and artist Kelly Clarkson took centrestage to sing her rendition of ‘I will always love you’ as a heartfelt tribute to singer Dolly Parton.

The soulful rendition was so beautifully sung, it teared up one and all at the ACM Awards.

Watch it here

Clarkson looked beautiful in a long sleeved full length classic black gown. She was the picture of elegance and class. Her accompaniment was a piano. She started the ballad slowly and then led up to the chorus of song so magnificently it gave the audience goosebumps.

I will always love you is a song that most associate with Whitney Houston who recorded a rendition of this number for her 1992 movie, Bodyguard. But the original song was written and recorded by Dolly Parton in the year 1973. It was meant to be Parton’s heartfelt farewell for her business partner Porter Wagoner.

When Clarkson ended the performance, Dolly came on stage and said that she was moved to tears and told Clarkson that Whitney would also be so proud at Clarkson’s rendition of this soulful ballad.

It was a heartwarming and poignant ending to a successful night where the best of country music gathered together to congratulate and celebrate their music.