Kempegowda International Airport’s swanky new Terminal gets 5G connectivity

New Terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has got 5G connectivity.

As South India’s busiest airport prepares for a formal inauguration, Airtel announced the deployment of Airtel 5G Plus in Terminal 2 on Thursday. Air passengers can now enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, and baggage claim belt areas.

All Airtel customers with 5G smartphones will be able to enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Commenting on the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “We have laid the finest network that will give customers an unmatched 5G experience. Passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru will not only witness the most modern and contemporary airport but will also get to experience the cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus service. While at the terminal, customers can now have superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said, “The desire for best-in-class passenger experience and embracing the latest technology services is at the core of our business. Along with providing world-class physical infrastructure, we are thrilled to enable cutting-edge digital infrastructure for our flyers.”

The new Terminal in a Garden’ is set to boost BLR Airport’s passenger capacity by an additional 25 million annually, which is only the Phase I of the expansion project. An additional 20 million passengers per annum can travel when phase II is completed. T2 will have a total built-up area of 2.55 lakh sqm.

All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor. A lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it, a multi-modal transport hub including Namma Metro, solar panels on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways and green seating areas are among its special features.

