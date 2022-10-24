ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ken Karunaas practising carrom for over a year for ‘Rajan Vagaira’

Actor Ken Karunas, who shot to fame with his exceptional performance in Vetrimaran’s critically acclaimed superhit ‘Asuran’, with Dhanush in the lead, said that he has been perfecting his carrom board skills for over a year for his role in the director’s eagerly awaited film ‘Rajan Vagaira’.

‘Rajan Vagaira’ is the prequel to Vetrimaran’s superhit film ‘Vada Chennai’, also featuring Dhanush in the lead. The prequel will focus on the life story of Rajan (played by director Ameer in ‘Vada Chennai’), who’s an important character in the first film.

Ken plays the young Rajan in ‘Rajan Vagaira’. He said: “Rajan is portrayed as an exceptional carrom board player in the film. I play the younger version of Rajan and therefore, I have been practising carrom board for over a year and a half for this role.”

Vetrimaran, who, after completing ‘Viduthalai’, is busy with ‘Vaadi Vasal’, will thereafter move on to ‘Rajan Vagaira’. Ken will next be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush in Venky Atluri’s upcoming bilingual film, ‘Vaathi’.

