Rapper Baby Keem and singer Kendrick Lamar have released a new collaboration ‘The Hillbillies’, produced by Evil Giane, alongside a music video directed by Neal Farmer.

Tyler, the Creator makes a cameo in the montage, displaying a ‘Camp Flog Gnaw 2023′ button on a jacket in front of Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium – confirming the carnival’s long-awaited return, reports ‘Variety’.

‘The Hillbillies’ samples Bon Iver’s ‘PDLIF’ and is the latest joint effort from cousins Lamar and Keem, who previously worked together on tracks such as ‘N95’, ‘Die Hard’, ‘Range Brothers’, ‘Savior’, ‘Nile’, and the Grammy award-winning ‘Family Ties’, among others.

According to Keem’s tweet announcing the collaboration, the single also makes reference to Drake’s ‘Sticky’ off his 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’.

The video, filmed entirely on VHS, takes place in several places including London, a mall, city streets, a private jet, and outside Dodger Stadium where Tyler makes his notable appearance, kissing the camera and dancing in front of the stadium with both Lamar and Keem.

Though the lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw hasn’t been officially announced, online spectators are hoping Tyler’s considerable cameo means Lamar and Keem will both play at the 2023 festival.

The LA-based event has been on hiatus since 2020, with the last iteration taking place in 2019 with performers including Solange, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton, and Drake as a surprise headliner.

Keem and Lamar are set to perform at next month’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee from June 15 to 18.

Before ‘The Hillbillies’, Lamar’s last release was a remix of Beyonce’s ‘America Has A Problem’, while Keem, who supported Lamar along with Tanna Leone on ‘The Big Steppers’ tour in 2022, released his debut album ‘The Melodic Blue’ in September 2021.

