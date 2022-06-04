ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘We Cry Together’ sees biggest drop in Billboard Hot 100

Kendrick Lamars ‘We Cry Together’, which premiered at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, has nose-dived 81 points in its second week.

The track, which presents a harrowing enactment of an ugly argument between lovers, witnessed the biggest drop in Hot 100 history for a song that remained on the Hot 100 chart, reports ‘Variety’.

Perhaps, it is not a song most people will want to hear more than once even though it is expected to be the next video from Lamar’s brilliant and challenging new album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’.

As per ‘Variety’, it seems likely that ‘We Cry Together’, an alarmingly realistic duet between Lamar and actress Taylour Paige, dropped because it’s a really, upsetting song, and something many people would want to hear once and maybe not be in a hurry to hear again.

It’s one of many examples of Lamar challenging his audience, and boldly with ‘We Cry Together’ which he placed smack in the middle of the album, forcing listeners to act in order to skip it.

On Spotify, the song has a higher number of streams than many tracks on the album, but that may be due to its placement; songs that are toward the end of an album’s tracklist commonly have fewer streams. It will be interesting to see whether he performs the song on his global tour in support of the album, which starts next month.

‘Variety’ further states that with its 81-rung fall on the Hot 100, ‘We Cry Together” breaks the record for the biggest one-week positional drop within the chart, previously held by A$AP Ferg’s ‘Move Ya Hips’, featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO: 80 positions (No. 19 to No. 99, in August 2020).

Among falls from No. 1, Taylor Swift set the record when ‘Willow’ plunged from its debut at the top spot to No. 38 in January 2021.

20220604-112602

