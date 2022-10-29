ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kenisha Awasthi releases debut single ‘Junoon’, calls it a ‘love ballad’

‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ singer Sapna Awasthis’s daughter and actress Kenisha Awasthi, who is known for her work in ‘Hasmukh’, ‘Raktanchal’, and ‘Good Bad Girl’, opens up about her debut single ‘Junoon’ and how much of an influence her mother is on her as a musician.

Kenisha said: “‘Junoon’ is a love ballad for anyone who has ever loved someone deeply. The lyrics are poignant and soulful but the music arrangement is extremely modern so as to enable listeners to also groove to the track should they feel like it. It’s a song that is designed to appeal to everyone across the board including the lyric-loving audience, the dance-loving audience, and the melody-loving audience.”

While talking about her mother Sapna, who has made many shake their legs on her track ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from ‘Dil Se’ and ‘Pardesi Pardesi’ from ‘Raja Hindustani’, Kenisha asserts that she has inherited a lot from her mother.

“My knowledge and passion for music come from her because for as long as I can remember I have seen her do her practice on the harmonium and tanpura or rehearsals with her band members before a show. The atmosphere at home has always been that of music. My mom and I are now working on a track together too,” she added.

Further revealing her future projects, she shared: “I have about 8 songs ready at the audio level for release over the next one year – all of these are dance numbers. That is the music I want to make since I am also a trained dancer and gravitate to grooves and drops in a song.”

20221029-150003

