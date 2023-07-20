The iconic detective from the Agatha Christie novels, Hercule Poirot is back in the new trailer for ‘A Haunting In Venice’, with veteran English actor Kenneth Branagh once again donning the costume of the famous detective. The trailer true to its title is a haunting and creepy one, as Poirot takes up a chilling case about a supernatural mystery involving a seance gone wrong.

An adaptation of the Agatha Christie’s novel Hallowe’en Party, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ seems to have decided on upping the spooky factor, and seems to carry a greater resemblance to ‘The Conjuring’ or ‘The Exorcist’, rather than some thrilling detective story.

Set in the aftermath of World War 2, Poirot is now retired and living in exile, putting away his fancy suit and magnifying glass. However, around the time of All Hallow’s Eve, a bewildering mystery has come out, prompting the detective to reluctantly take up the case.

Attending a seance at a decayed and haunted palazzo, some unknown spirits murder one of the participants, leading Poirot to the chase, in order to find the killer who is hiding somewhere in the shadows.

Darkness haunts the air as he is once again thrust into a world of sinister intents, black hearted secrets, lies, manipulation and deception and the setting certainly does give that ghostly vibe.

Much like the ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘Death on the Nile’, this film will once again see Branagh returning to directing as well as starring as Hercule Poirot.

This time too, the movie will be filled with a star-studded cast, featuring veteran actress Michelle Yeoh who won an Oscar for her 2022 film ‘Everything Everywhere All’. This film sees Branagh direct and star as Hercule Poirot. It also features a star-studded cast. This time, we’ve got ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Michelle Yeoh and Kelly Reilly, and Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey from ‘Yellowstone’ alongside many more.

A horror-esque crime-thriller unlike its predecessors, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ will be released in theatres on September 15, 2023.

2023072042259