Kenneth Branagh joins ‘Oppenheimer’ cast

After ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Tenet’, actor-director Kenneth Branagh will be reuniting with Christopher Nolan to play an unspecified role in the director’s upcoming biographical drama film, ‘Oppenheimer’.

The film, based on ‘American Prometheus’, a biography of the ‘father of atomic bomb’ J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, will see Cillian Murphy essaying the titular character, reports ‘Variety’.

As per ‘Variety’, the makers also released the first look in which Murphy is pictured staring intently while smoking a cigarette. That’s certainly true to the historical record. Oppenheimer was a chain smoker who eventually suffered from throat cancer.

The film is a co-production between Universal Pictures and Syncopy, which also announced that principal photography has commenced on the film as they revealed a moody first look of Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer.

Written and directed by Nolan, the film is being produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven and Nolan. The film, with a budget of $100 million, will be shot in multiple U.S. locations, including New Mexico, California and New Jersey.

‘Oppenheimer’ stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Junior, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold , David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine.

Distributed by Universal Pictures, ‘Oppenheimer’ will debut in North American cinemas on July 21, 2023.

